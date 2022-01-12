Covid-19: Frigid cold, pandemic rules seem to limit demand for Bills playoff game

Jan. 12, 2022
Frigid cold, Covid-19 rules seem to limit demand for Bills playoff game
The Buffalo Bills' wild-card game against the New England Patriots is the team's first home playoff game, at full capacity, in 25 years.
It's a Saturday night contest, making it more convenient for fans traveling here from out of town.
And it's against a marquee opponent, the rival New England Patriots.
So why are so many tickets available to buy at such low prices?
Blame the two things everyone is talking about: the weather and the pandemic.
With predicted game-time temperatures approaching 0 degrees, some fans are choosing to watch the game from the warmth and comfort of their homes.
Further, the government policy requiring Canadian visitors to take a Covid-19 test before returning to their home country is putting a chill on interest from the thousands of fans in that country.
And fear of the spread of the Omicron variant, combined with the vaccine mandate for everyone attending the game, also is likely keeping some fans away.
The effect is clear when you look at the ticket resale sites. Mid-afternoon Wednesday, about 5,600 tickets were available for resale on StubHub, almost double the number listed one day earlier.
