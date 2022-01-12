Covid-19: Frigid cold, pandemic rules seem to limit demand for Bills playoff game

Jan. 12, 2022

Frigid cold, Covid-19 rules seem to limit demand for Bills playoff game

The Buffalo Bills' wild-card game against the New England Patriots is the team's first home playoff game, at full capacity, in 25 years.

It's a Saturday night contest, making it more convenient for fans traveling here from out of town.

And it's against a marquee opponent, the rival New England Patriots.

So why are so many tickets available to buy at such low prices?

Blame the two things everyone is talking about: the weather and the pandemic.

With predicted game-time temperatures approaching 0 degrees, some fans are choosing to watch the game from the warmth and comfort of their homes.

Further, the government policy requiring Canadian visitors to take a Covid-19 test before returning to their home country is putting a chill on interest from the thousands of fans in that country.