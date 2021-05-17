Covid-19: For the fully vaccinated, a mask milestone arrives. For everyone else, wariness awaits.

May 17, 2021
For the fully vaccinated, a mask milestone arrives. For everyone else, wariness awaits.
Starting Wednesday, New York State will no longer require fully vaccinated residents to wear masks outdoors or in many indoor settings, Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo announced Monday. But that doesn’t yet mean that face masks – a ubiquitous sight and symbol of the pandemic – are going away.
Masks will still be required in schools, nursing homes, hospitals and prisons, as well as on public busses and trains, Cuomo said.
Private businesses and venues can also set their own rules for masking on their premises.
And people who are not fully vaccinated yet – roughly 58% of all New Yorkers – must still wear masks in public, though it is unclear how such a rule will or could be enforced. In states that have already dropped their mask mandates, voluntary mask-wearing remains the norm for many people and businesses wary of the new honor system.
"It's all very confusing for us," said Ellie Grenauer, co-owner of Williamsville's Glen Park Tavern, after a conference call with other restaurateurs. "For me personally, I think I'll maintain the 6-foot social distancing, because I'm not comfortable asking people for their vaccination record."
PREVIOUS COVERAGE
The latest map and statistics: Covid-19 statistics from state and county departments of health, as well as new data from The New York Times' national Covid-19 tracking project. Read more
Cuomo's Covid pandemic book deal totaled $5.1 million: The governor’s book contract, which has been criticized by Republicans and Democrats, called for a $3.1 million payment in 2021 and $2 million over the next two years. Read more
What you need to know about going maskless: Learn about the new rules in New York, such as the rule that masks will still be required on public transit, in nursing homes, health care facilities, schools, homeless shelters and correctional facilities. Read more
Erie County Fair moves forward as scheduled Aug. 11-22: Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo announced Monday that fairs could be open with 6-feet social distancing. He also said that local health departments would issue permits for fairs, and state approval is needed for events with 5,000 or more people attending. Read more
UB's international enrollment fell 12% during Covid-19 pandemic, costing it millions: UB bucked enrollment trends at many colleges and universities during the pandemic by gaining more students overall in 2020-21, compared to the year before. But the percentage of those students who hail from other countries shrunk to 16%. Just five years ago, it was 21%. Read more
Have thoughts on this newsletter? Email feedback@buffnews.com.