Covid-19: For the fully vaccinated, a mask milestone arrives. For everyone else, wariness awaits.

May 17, 2021

For the fully vaccinated, a mask milestone arrives. For everyone else, wariness awaits.

Starting Wednesday, New York State will no longer require fully vaccinated residents to wear masks outdoors or in many indoor settings, Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo announced Monday. But that doesn’t yet mean that face masks – a ubiquitous sight and symbol of the pandemic – are going away.

Masks will still be required in schools, nursing homes, hospitals and prisons, as well as on public busses and trains, Cuomo said.

Private businesses and venues can also set their own rules for masking on their premises.

And people who are not fully vaccinated yet – roughly 58% of all New Yorkers – must still wear masks in public, though it is unclear how such a rule will or could be enforced. In states that have already dropped their mask mandates, voluntary mask-wearing remains the norm for many people and businesses wary of the new honor system.