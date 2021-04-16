Covid-19: For live concerts in Western New York, a passport to a possible future

April 16, 2021
For live concerts in Western New York, a passport to a possible future
Get ready, live music lovers. Vaccination passports are likely coming your way.
When Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz announced this week that fans would be allowed to attend Buffalo Bills and Sabres games at 100% capacity in the fall, provided they were fully vaccinated against the Covid-19 virus, we were offered a glimpse of how the concert industry might be able to pull off a similar feat.
Poloncarz, saying this was a county issue and not a state one, made plain his “No Vaccine = No Entry” for properties owned by Erie County, including Highmark Stadium and KeyBank Center.
“There’s no God-given right to attend a football game,” Poloncarz said. Though Poloncarz didn’t say so at the time, it’s not difficult to infer a logical leap – concerts aren’t a God-given right, either.
