Covid-19: First day without masks for the vaccinated: 'It's freeing'

May 19, 2021
First day without masks for the vaccinated: 'It's freeing'
It was just a trip to a coffee shop, but downtown resident Michael Tenney felt encouraged by walking in Wednesday without wearing a mask.
Gov. Andrew Cuomo's announcement that vaccinated people would no longer have to wear masks in most circumstances felt like a weight lifted off his shoulders, he said.
"It's freeing," said Tenney, who works from home in a Rich Products management training program. "It's been a rough year and a half for everyone, and it's great just to have the opportunity to feel a little bit normal, and to know we're seeing better days."
Many people walking around downtown at lunchtime Wednesday weren't wearing masks, though that has been a fairly common sight in recent weeks as the weather has warmed. But a number of people, including those who work downtown and were on lunch breaks, said the governor's announcement felt like a significant step toward the kind of everyday life that existed before Covid-19.
Richard Schechter, an attorney and real estate broker at Pyramid Brokerage, was surprised when he entered the E-Cafe on Main Street with two co-workers and was told they could take off their masks if they were vaccinated.
"This was the first time in over a year we didn't have to wear a mask, and it was liberating," Schechter said, before adding with a laugh, "I didn't even know some of these people had mouths and noses."
