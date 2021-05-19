Covid-19: First day without masks for the vaccinated: 'It's freeing'

May 19, 2021

First day without masks for the vaccinated: 'It's freeing'

It was just a trip to a coffee shop, but downtown resident Michael Tenney felt encouraged by walking in Wednesday without wearing a mask.

Gov. Andrew Cuomo's announcement that vaccinated people would no longer have to wear masks in most circumstances felt like a weight lifted off his shoulders, he said.

"It's freeing," said Tenney, who works from home in a Rich Products management training program. "It's been a rough year and a half for everyone, and it's great just to have the opportunity to feel a little bit normal, and to know we're seeing better days."

Many people walking around downtown at lunchtime Wednesday weren't wearing masks, though that has been a fairly common sight in recent weeks as the weather has warmed. But a number of people, including those who work downtown and were on lunch breaks, said the governor's announcement felt like a significant step toward the kind of everyday life that existed before Covid-19.