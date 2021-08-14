 Skip to main content
Covid-19: Few WNY counties follow Poloncarz's lead on mask mandates for workers
Aug. 14, 2021

Erie County's revival of a masking mandate for county employees working indoors has not inspired other local counties to follow suit.

As of July 31, Erie County Executive Mark C. Poloncarz ordered everyone inside a county-owned building, employees and visitors alike, to wear a face covering regardless of their vaccination status.

County workers entering buildings not owned by the county were ordered to wear masks there, too.

But elsewhere in Western New York, no other county has gone that far.

"My position is, it's personal preference, personal choice," said Chautauqua County Executive Paul M. Wendel Jr., who has not imposed any form of mask mandate on his county's employees.

