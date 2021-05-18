Covid-19: Falling Covid cases a source of relief for Erie County leaders

May 18, 2021
Falling Covid cases a source of relief for Erie County leaders
Erie County's Covid-19 cases have fallen so much that it is no longer considered a "high transmission" area. Weekly cases have dropped by a third from week to week, and is down 78% compared with early April.
"We're certainly doing much better in the last couple weeks than we were about a month ago," said Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz.
Poloncarz has been so pleased with the county's trendlines that he's called off regular Tuesday briefings – though he held one this week in light of the governor's relaxed mask-wearing regulations and wanted to address the implications for the county, including some slightly looser restrictions for thousands of county government workers.
"We've had a lot of major developments in the last few days," he said.
PREVIOUS COVERAGE
The latest map and statistics: Covid-19 statistics from state and county departments of health, as well as new data from The New York Times' national Covid-19 tracking project. Read more
Vaccines continue to rise, Covid cases continue to fall in WNY: Erie County has had 51.8% of its population receive at least one dose, according to state data. Read more
Won't get a vaccine? Medical experts say you may not like the coming months: There will be painful exceptions as businesses, schools and large venues start to consider proof of vaccination or a recent negative coronavirus test as requirements for admission. Read more
Trudeau indicates border reopening isn't imminent – but vaccines offer hope: "We know that before we get back to normal, cases need to be under control and over 75% of people need to be vaccinated for us to start loosening things in Canada," Trudeau said. Read more
The Editorial Board: Vaccine resisters exact a price from those who have done right by their community: We are all individuals, of course, but we are also members of a community, a status that imposes certain responsibilities, the Editorial Board says. Read more
The Editorial Board: Fair attendance virtually sure to be limited, but decision is another step along the way: It will be two years since the last fair, and it doesn’t take much imagination to conjure up its sights, sounds and smells. Read more
Have thoughts on this newsletter? Email feedback@buffnews.com.