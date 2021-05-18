Covid-19: Falling Covid cases a source of relief for Erie County leaders

Vaccines continue to rise, Covid cases continue to fall in WNY: Erie County has had 51.8% of its population receive at least one dose, according to state data. Read more

Won't get a vaccine? Medical experts say you may not like the coming months: There will be painful exceptions as businesses, schools and large venues start to consider proof of vaccination or a recent negative coronavirus test as requirements for admission.

Trudeau indicates border reopening isn't imminent – but vaccines offer hope: "We know that before we get back to normal, cases need to be under control and over 75% of people need to be vaccinated for us to start loosening things in Canada," Trudeau said.