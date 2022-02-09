Covid-19: Facing the future: New York mask mandate ends on Thursday

Feb. 9, 2022
Facing the future: New York mask mandate ends on Thursday
The long lines that stretched outside of pop-up Covid-19 testing sites are gone.
Hospitals are no longer in danger of being overwhelmed.
Close to 9 out of 10 New Yorkers have had at least one dose of a Covid vaccine.
Factoring in all of that, Gov. Kathy Hochul announced Wednesday that the state's mask mandate on indoor public spaces will expire as scheduled on Thursday.
That means, you'll no longer have to wear a mask or show proof of vaccination when going into a restaurant or grocery store or just about any other business in the state of New York.
"New Yorkers, this is what we've been waiting for," Hochul said in a news conference from Manhattan, ahead of her declaration.
But there are some notable exceptions.
The statewide mask mandate on primary schools is remaining in place – at least for another month, Hochul said.
PREVIOUS COVERAGE
The latest statistics: Covid-19 statistics from state and county departments of health, as well as new data from the New York Times' national Covid-19 tracking project. Read more
Mixed reactions as mask mandate continues in schools, but it could end in early March: Gov. Kathy Hochul said it is a "very strong possibility" that the mandate will be lifted March 7. "But I will factor all the data that’s gathered during that week," she said referring to the week after mid-winter break. Read more
Businesses weigh next moves as mask mandate lifts: Businesses can still require customers to wear masks, if they so choose. And customers still have the option of wearing masks, too. Read more
Five takeaways from the end of one mask mandate: Gov. Kathy Hochul made several sweeping announcements Wednesday related to statewide mask mandates. Here are five key takeaways from her news conference. Read more
Another Voice: How do schools move ahead in the midst of a pandemic?: "With the ongoing and ever-evolving Covid-19 pandemic still placing strains on our teachers and administrators, it is increasingly challenging for schools to facilitate the growth and development of each student," writes Ryan Kimmet. Read more
Have thoughts on this newsletter? Email feedback@buffnews.com.