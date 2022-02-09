Covid-19: Facing the future: New York mask mandate ends on Thursday

Feb. 9, 2022

Facing the future: New York mask mandate ends on Thursday

The long lines that stretched outside of pop-up Covid-19 testing sites are gone.

Hospitals are no longer in danger of being overwhelmed.

Close to 9 out of 10 New Yorkers have had at least one dose of a Covid vaccine.

Factoring in all of that, Gov. Kathy Hochul announced Wednesday that the state's mask mandate on indoor public spaces will expire as scheduled on Thursday.

That means, you'll no longer have to wear a mask or show proof of vaccination when going into a restaurant or grocery store or just about any other business in the state of New York.

"New Yorkers, this is what we've been waiting for," Hochul said in a news conference from Manhattan, ahead of her declaration.

But there are some notable exceptions.