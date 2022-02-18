Covid-19: Facing pressure from hospitals, NY won't enforce booster mandate for health care workers

MORE COVERAGE

Proof of vaccine, testing no longer required for HS cheerleading state championships at RIT: The capacity for the March 5 high school sports event in Rochester will be less than 400 and spectators are no longer allowed to attend, Clevis Murray reports. Because of the limited capacity, RIT policy will not require vaccinations or testing. Read more

Editorial Board: Health care providers and employees need their boosters, despite deadline extension: Thanks to pandemic fatigue and a refusal by some health care workers to be vaccinated, hospitals and health care facilities have faced staffing shortages over the last several months. Calling timeout on the mandate is reasonable, the board writes. Read more