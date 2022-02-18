Covid-19: Facing pressure from hospitals, NY won't enforce booster mandate for health care workers

Feb. 18, 2022
Facing pressure from hospitals, NY won't enforce booster mandate for health care workers
The state Health Department will no longer enforce the booster mandate for health care workers that was set to go into effect Monday, seeking to avoid potential staffing issues at facilities across the state while allowing eligible employees more time to receive the extra dose.
The state announced Friday it will reassess in three months whether additional steps need to be taken to increase booster rates among health care workers. As of Tuesday, the Health Department said 75% of the state's health care workforce either had received or were willing to get a booster.
But that still left a huge portion of workers in hospitals, nursing homes and home care agencies in need of the extra dose in just a couple days. Several thousand still needed the shot as of Thursday across Western New York's major hospitals.
- Jon Harris
MORE COVERAGE
Proof of vaccine, testing no longer required for HS cheerleading state championships at RIT: The capacity for the March 5 high school sports event in Rochester will be less than 400 and spectators are no longer allowed to attend, Clevis Murray reports. Because of the limited capacity, RIT policy will not require vaccinations or testing. Read more
Editorial Board: Health care providers and employees need their boosters, despite deadline extension: Thanks to pandemic fatigue and a refusal by some health care workers to be vaccinated, hospitals and health care facilities have faced staffing shortages over the last several months. Calling timeout on the mandate is reasonable, the board writes. Read more
Canisius College drops mask mandate for indoor sporting events: All fans ages 12 and older will still be required to show proof of vaccination for entry into any Canisius home sporting event. Attendees ages 12 and under who are unvaccinated must wear a mask at all times, writes Rachel Lenzi. Read more
The latest statistics: Covid-19 statistics from state and county departments of health, as well as new data from the New York Times' national Covid-19 tracking project. Read more
Covid-19 coverage: See previous stories published in The Buffalo News this year about Covid-19. Read more
