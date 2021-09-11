Covid-19: Experts warn of another fall surge in WNY

Sept. 11, 2021

Experts warn of another fall Covid-19 surge in WNY

Western New York will likely experience yet another surge of new Covid-19 cases this fall, two local experts warned in a Friday press conference, unless Western New Yorkers rapidly double-down on vaccinations, masking, social distancing and other pandemic precautions.

Recent models from the University at Buffalo suggest new cases may continue to rise though the fall and early winter, sparked by the continued spread of the more transmissible Delta variant and the return of cold weather.

But how much they rise depends in large part on how many Western New Yorkers get vaccinated in coming weeks and how people behave in crowded environments, such as schools, stadiums and theaters, said Dr. Gale Burstein, the Erie County health commissioner, and Dr. Peter Winkelstein, who heads the Institute for Healthcare Informatics at the University at Buffalo.

Already, average daily hospitalizations and new case numbers are roughly five times higher than they were a year ago, seven weeks before a winter surge that infected more than 70,000 people. On September 10, 302 new cases were recorded in Erie County alone – the highest single-day count since April.