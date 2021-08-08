Covid-19: Expect several more weeks of rising Covid-19 cases, local expert says

Aug. 8, 2021

Expect several more weeks of rising Covid-19 cases, local expert says

Like a lingering echo, another wave of Covid-19 infections has rolled across Western New York, but local experts say the chances of things becoming as bad as they were last winter are slim.

To be sure, the number of Covid patients in Western New York hospitals is rising, with the Delta variant of the virus pushing the number of cases above the levels seen last summer, before vaccines were available.

On Friday, according to state Health Department figures, 70 people were hospitalized with Covid in Western New York. A year earlier to the day, that number was only 29.

“At that time, the county was in lockdown in terms of commercial and scholastic and other activities. People, behavior-wise, were just not interacting with each other at all," said Dr. Manoj Mammen, who treats Covid patients in the intensive care unit at Buffalo General Medical Center.

"Now we have almost normal business and scholastic and personal interactions. I think that’s the difference," Mammen said Sunday.