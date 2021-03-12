Covid-19: Error means not enough Covid-19 vaccines at Fredonia clinic

March 12, 2021
Error means not enough Covid-19 vaccines at Fredonia clinic for those with appointments
Some people who had scheduled appointment for vaccines at a clinic in Fredonia today won't be getting those shots, the Chautauqua County Health Department announced Friday morning.
"Due to an issue with the NYS website, there were more appointments provided for the clinic today in Fredonia than are actually available," an emailed statement from the county Health Department said.
The error seems to involve anyone who obtained an appointment after 10 p.m. Thursday.
"Only individuals who secured appointments before 10 p.m. last night will actually have an appointment," the Health Department said.
PREVIOUS COVERAGE
The latest map and statistics: Covid-19 statistics from state and county departments of health, as well as new data from The New York Times' national Covid-19 tracking project. Read more
A year into Covid, workers get used to juggling home and office: For most, the harried nature of last spring's upheaval has settled into a new kind of routine – with new challenges and new demands. Read more
Covid will permanently change the face of retail. Just look at the Elmwood strip: As a result of being deemed nonessential during the state's mandatory shutdowns, many small businesses in the Elmwood Village were forced to quickly and drastically change the way they do business. Read more
Discount Diva: Thousands of consumer complaints came out of the pandemic – with more to come: The Attorney General's Office is warning consumers about some outright scams that have grown out of the health crisis. Read more
Think Covid-19 is bad? You should have been a physician, or patient, in the 1800s: Dr. Thomas C. Rosenthal's new historical novel dives into the life, times and career of Dr. Jabez Allen. Read more