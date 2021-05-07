Covid-19: Erie, Niagara counties are ready when Covid shots are approved for ages 12-15

May 7, 2021
Erie, Niagara counties are ready when Covid shots are approved for ages 12-15
Leaders of Western New York's Covid-19 vaccination effort said Friday that plans are ready to go for vaccinating 12- to 15-year-olds against the virus.
The Food and Drug Administration is expected to approve use of the Pfizer vaccine for that age group within days, according to Dr. Nancy Nielsen, who heads a vaccination planning committee for Western New York.
Erie and Niagara counties, which already have scheduled vaccination clinics at schools, are ready to expand them and make vaccines available to pediatricians as a means of immunizing younger people.
For now in the U.S., Pfizer vaccines can be given to no one under 16 years old. The other vaccine makers, Moderna and Johnson & Johnson, say their products shouldn't be given to anyone under 18.
The demand for vaccines has been dwindling among adults, either because they've been vaccinated already or they're not willing to be.
