Covid-19: Erie County's cases highest in state outside New York City area

Aug. 29, 2021
Erie County's Covid-19 cases highest in state outside New York City area
In Erie County on Saturday, 137 people tested positive for Covid-19, bringing the total of cases of the disease since the start of the pandemic to 94,277. This is the highest number of people infected in the state outside the New York City region, including Westchester and Long Island.
In Niagara County, 36 people tested positive Saturday, and in Chautauqua County, 23 did. Cattaraugus, Genesee and Orleans had 12 each; Allegany had 11 and Wyoming County had three.
Also, two people in Erie County died of the disease Saturday, the only deaths in the eight counties of Western New York. Statewide, 27 people died.
