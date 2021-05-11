Covid-19: Erie County will make house calls with vaccine

May 11, 2021

Erie County will make house calls with Covid-19 vaccine

Remember when the Covid-19 vaccine was so hard to come by a few months ago that some local residents drove hours to visit clinics at the state's rural outposts?

Well, the opposite is happening now. There's so little demand for Erie County's abundant supply of vaccine that the county is now offering to bring it right into your living room.

In an ongoing effort to strip away reasons why residents aren't getting vaccinated, County Executive Mark Poloncarz announced Tuesday that anyone who calls the Erie County Covid-19 hotline can arrange for someone to roll up to their door and administer shots to them and their family members free of charge. House calls will be made by the Health Department's own staff or by one of their partner home health care agencies as part of the new "Vax Visit" program.