Covid-19: Erie County: Vast majority of patients who died since April were not fully vaccinated

Aug. 3, 2021

Erie County: Vast majority of Covid patients who died since April were not fully vaccinated

Vaccines have been proven to protect against serious illnesses that lead to hospitalization and death from Covid-19, but they aren't guaranteed to ward off infection, as new Erie County data shows.

Of all the reported Covid-19 cases the past three weeks in Erie County, 25% to 30% involve those who were fully vaccinated, according to the Erie County Health Department.

That shouldn't come as a surprise, said Dr. John Sellick, an infectious disease specialist at the University at Buffalo's Jacobs School of Medicine and Biomedical Sciences.

"None of our vaccines are bulletproof," Sellick said. "It keeps you out of the hospital, out of the ICU and out of the morgue. The expectation that the vaccine is going to be a Kevlar suit for you is unrealistic."

Hospitalizations have been rising since mid-July and now rival levels from mid-June, but local hospitals have informed the county that the majority of those hospitalized in Erie County have not been fully vaccinated, Health Department spokeswoman Kara Kane said.