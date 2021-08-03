 Skip to main content
Covid-19: Erie County: Vast majority of patients who died since April were not fully vaccinated
  • Updated
Aug. 3, 2021

Vaccines have been proven to protect against serious illnesses that lead to hospitalization and death from Covid-19, but they aren't guaranteed to ward off infection, as new Erie County data shows.

Of all the reported Covid-19 cases the past three weeks in Erie County, 25% to 30% involve those who were fully vaccinated, according to the Erie County Health Department.

That shouldn't come as a surprise, said Dr. John Sellick, an infectious disease specialist at the University at Buffalo's Jacobs School of Medicine and Biomedical Sciences. 

"None of our vaccines are bulletproof," Sellick said. "It keeps you out of the hospital, out of the ICU and out of the morgue. The expectation that the vaccine is going to be a Kevlar suit for you is unrealistic."

Hospitalizations have been rising since mid-July and now rival levels from mid-June, but local hospitals have informed the county that the majority of those hospitalized in Erie County have not been fully vaccinated, Health Department spokeswoman Kara Kane said.

And the hospitalized individuals who were fully vaccinated had other medical conditions that made them more susceptible to serious illnesses. 

Of those who died from Covid-19 from April 1 to July 29, 95% were not fully vaccinated prior to becoming infected with the virus, the Health Department reported. Hospital deaths in recent weeks remain relatively low.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE

The latest statistics: Covid-19 statistics from state and county departments of health, as well as new data from the New York Times' national Covid-19 tracking project. Read more

Vaccine mandates for health care workers draw praise, criticism: With the recent rise in Covid-19 cases across the country, more government agencies and private institutions are requiring that workers get vaccinated. Read more

Mask mandates back in effect at UB, Canisius College: The University at Buffalo and Canisius College on Tuesday both reinstituted indoor mask mandates for all employees and students regardless of their vaccination status. Read more

Have thoughts on this newsletter? Email feedback@buffnews.com.

