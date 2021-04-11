Covid-19: Erie County urges caution in returning to in-person learning

April 11, 2021

Citing surges among youth, Erie County urges caution in returning to in-person learning

Just one day after the state issued new guidance for schools regarding safety amid the pandemic, Erie County health officials – citing a surge in cases among school-aged children, as well as increases among young adults – urged schools to exercise caution as they decide whether and how to expand in-person instruction.

In a bulletin issued over the weekend, the county Health Department noted that Erie is facing "very high levels" of Covid-19 cases under the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines. In fact, the local rate is more than triple what the CDC considers to be "high transmission" under its newest recommendations, issued last month to prioritize safe in-person learning in schools.