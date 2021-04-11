Covid-19: Erie County urges caution in returning to in-person learning

April 11, 2021
Citing surges among youth, Erie County urges caution in returning to in-person learning
Just one day after the state issued new guidance for schools regarding safety amid the pandemic, Erie County health officials – citing a surge in cases among school-aged children, as well as increases among young adults – urged schools to exercise caution as they decide whether and how to expand in-person instruction.
In a bulletin issued over the weekend, the county Health Department noted that Erie is facing "very high levels" of Covid-19 cases under the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines. In fact, the local rate is more than triple what the CDC considers to be "high transmission" under its newest recommendations, issued last month to prioritize safe in-person learning in schools.
That is, where the CDC considers a rate of 100 or more new cases per 100,000 residents in the previous seven days to be its highest category, Erie County's rate was "well above" that level throughout March and rose to more than 300 cases per 100,000 residents over the past two weeks. Most recently, on April 8, the rate was 348 cases in the previous seven days.
The warning came after the state Education Department – under intense public and judicial pressure – issued its "Revised Interim Guidance" for pre-K to 12 schools, aligning New York schools with the CDC's recommendations that were issued last month.
PREVIOUS COVERAGE
The latest map and statistics: Covid-19 statistics from state and county departments of health, as well as new data from The New York Times' national Covid-19 tracking project. Read more
People separated by U.S.-Canada border say 'Families are Essential': Groups of people protested on each side of the Peace Bridge on Sunday to raise awareness of the separation of loved ones caused by Covid-19 cross-border restrictions. Read more
Covid-19 vaccinations available to all in Batavia, Medina: First-dose vaccinations are now available in Genesee and Orleans counties for anyone who lives, works or studies in New York State. Read more
The Editorial Board: State testing is useful, but don’t let remote students get left behind: "State assessments are imperfect but they are important. The more students who are tested, the more valuable the results will be," writes The News' Editorial Board. Read more
Have thoughts on this newsletter? Email feedback@buffnews.com.