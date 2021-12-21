Covid-19: Erie County to expand test-to-stay school program and distribute rapid tests

Dec. 21, 2021
Erie County to expand test-to-stay school program and distribute rapid tests
Erie County will expand its test-to-stay school program to keep students out of quarantine now that the pilot program in Grand Island is complete, and the state is making new guidance available for school districts that want to pursue it.
"We plan on expanding it in January to other school districts that are interested," County Executive Mark Poloncarz said Tuesday.
In addition, both Gov. Kathy Hochul and Poloncarz have announced that the state would provide more rapid tests to schools to move the test-to-stay program forward, as well providing them to counties to distribute to the general public.
It wasn't known how many tests the county would receive from the state, but more will be purchased locally, Poloncarz said.
