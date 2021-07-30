Covid-19: Erie County takes another hit: Cases now at 'substantial' level

July 30, 2021

Erie County takes another Covid-19 hit: Cases now at 'substantial' level

Here we go again.

Covid-19 is now spreading through Erie County at a "substantial" level – 54 cases per 100,000 people as of Friday – and as recommended by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the county said starting Saturday it would require anyone entering a county building or facility – whether an employee, vendor or visitor and regardless of vaccination status – to wear a mask while indoors.

So far, the county is not requiring masks inside private establishments.

Friday morning, Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz said in an online presentation to members of the Buffalo Niagara Partnership that the county is "not at that point yet." However, the county executive added, "if these numbers continue to grow exponentially, it's something I'm going to consider."

The uptick in positive cases isn't as widespread in Erie County as it was during the winter and not as dramatic as parts of the Southeast and the lower Midwest, he said.

But it is causing alarm.