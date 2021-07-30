Covid-19: Erie County takes another hit: Cases now at 'substantial' level

July 30, 2021
Erie County takes another Covid-19 hit: Cases now at 'substantial' level
Here we go again.
Covid-19 is now spreading through Erie County at a "substantial" level – 54 cases per 100,000 people as of Friday – and as recommended by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the county said starting Saturday it would require anyone entering a county building or facility – whether an employee, vendor or visitor and regardless of vaccination status – to wear a mask while indoors.
So far, the county is not requiring masks inside private establishments.
Friday morning, Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz said in an online presentation to members of the Buffalo Niagara Partnership that the county is "not at that point yet." However, the county executive added, "if these numbers continue to grow exponentially, it's something I'm going to consider."
The uptick in positive cases isn't as widespread in Erie County as it was during the winter and not as dramatic as parts of the Southeast and the lower Midwest, he said.
But it is causing alarm.
"This is not good. We were hopeful we would be able to crush Covid with herd immunity. We don’t have herd immunity. It’s pretty disappointing to see the numbers in some other states," he said.
PREVIOUS COVERAGE
The latest map and statistics: Covid-19 statistics from state and county departments of health, as well as new data from the New York Times' national Covid-19 tracking project. Read more
Covid-19 shots to be available at Niagara County Fair: Covid-19 vaccinations will be available at a Health Department booth at the Niagara County Fair, which opens Wednesday and runs through Aug. 8. Read more
UB to celebrate 2020 graduates in fall commencement ceremony: UB President Satish K. Tripathi on Friday announced that the university will host in-person commencement exercises for members of the Class of 2020 in the fall, nearly a year and a half after they were supposed to be feted. Read more
Health Department warns about possible Covid-19 exposure at Orchard Park Bible school: The potential exposures took place July 23 at Tabernacle Church, 3210 Southwestern Boulevard, Orchard Park. Read more
Covid variant muddles return-to-office outlook: A rise in Covid-19 cases, fueled by the Delta variant, and new CDC guidance about indoor masking have created a new wave of uncertainty over plans to bring workers back to the office after more than a year of working remotely. Read more
Bills' Dion Dawkins says he'll return 'sooner rather than later' from Covid-19 list: Bills left tackle Dion Dawkins, who was placed on the NFL's reserve/Covid-19 list this week, took to social media Friday to make his first public comments. Read more
The Editorial Board: As they can, businesses should move toward mandating vaccinations: "We are at a risky moment. The pandemic is under better control because of the vaccines, but it continues to spread, with dangerous economic, social and personal consequences," writes The News's Editorial Board. Read more