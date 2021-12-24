Covid-19: Erie County sets record for daily Covid cases as Omicron takes hold

Dec. 24, 2021
Erie County sets record for daily Covid cases as Omicron takes hold
Erie County has blown past its daily record for confirmed Covid-19 cases, just days after the highly contagious Omicron variant was detected here and just in time for holiday gatherings that could send numbers surging even higher.
The county's Health Department confirmed 1,137 cases for Thursday, crushing the previous pandemic daily high of 981 cases on Dec. 3. The county's positive test rate was 11.3%. It advised residents to "please take prudent precautions with holiday gatherings" after it reported Thursday's numbers.
"The Omicron variant has definitely taken hold in Erie County," County Executive Mark Poloncarz tweeted after seeing the numbers.
The county had recently reported progress in both Covid-19 infections and hospitalizations, a decline that officials and public health experts attributed to a countywide mask mandate that was reinstituted late last month.
"We've had a dramatic decline in cases here in Western New York," Gov. Kathy Hochul said Wednesday during a Covid-19 briefing at Erie County Medical Center.
Just hours after that news conference, however, University at Buffalo researchers confirmed what was widely expected by medical experts: The first case of the hyper-transmissible Omicron variant had been detected in Western New York.
Omicron now threatens to reverse the region's recent progress in fighting the virus, as evidenced by Thursday's numbers.
