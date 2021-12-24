Covid-19: Erie County sets record for daily Covid cases as Omicron takes hold

Dec. 24, 2021

Erie County sets record for daily Covid cases as Omicron takes hold

Erie County has blown past its daily record for confirmed Covid-19 cases, just days after the highly contagious Omicron variant was detected here and just in time for holiday gatherings that could send numbers surging even higher.

The county's Health Department confirmed 1,137 cases for Thursday, crushing the previous pandemic daily high of 981 cases on Dec. 3. The county's positive test rate was 11.3%. It advised residents to "please take prudent precautions with holiday gatherings" after it reported Thursday's numbers.

"The Omicron variant has definitely taken hold in Erie County," County Executive Mark Poloncarz tweeted after seeing the numbers.

The county had recently reported progress in both Covid-19 infections and hospitalizations, a decline that officials and public health experts attributed to a countywide mask mandate that was reinstituted late last month.

"We've had a dramatic decline in cases here in Western New York," Gov. Kathy Hochul said Wednesday during a Covid-19 briefing at Erie County Medical Center.