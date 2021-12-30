Covid-19: Erie County sets new record for Covid-19 – again

Dec. 30, 2021
Erie County sets new record for Covid-19 – again
The number of people in Erie County infected with Covid-19 scaled new heights again Wednesday, setting an all-time high for the third day in a row.
The 2,820 confirmed cases, with an overall positivity rate of 20.1%, means over the past week the county has set a new high water mark for daily cases four times.
Over the past seven days, 1% of all county residents tested positive.
Wednesday's numbers don't include results from 224 home test kits reported to the Erie County Department of Health, much less the thousands of other kits flying off store shelves, the results of which weren't reported.
The number of people infected Wednesday topped the 2,252 cases reported Tuesday and the 1,612 announced the day before that, the health department said.
Prior to Dec. 24, the only other time during the pandemic that infections in one day topped 1,000 was the 1,032 reported on Jan. 6, 2021.
Despite the alarming spike in cases, officials continued to express hope that the Omicron variant fueling the surge will not cause as many serious illnesses among those infected.
"Let's hope that the Omicron variant, while much more transmissible than previous Covid-19 strains, does in fact create a milder illness for those that are vaccinated, as has been reported," County Executive Mark Poloncarz said in a statement.
PREVIOUS COVERAGE
The latest statistics: Covid-19 statistics from state and county departments of health, as well as new data from the New York Times' national Covid-19 tracking project. Read more
David Robinson: Why Buffalo Niagara's economic recovery is lagging behind the national rebound: The region’s recovery started out solid, but it began to weaken a year ago, as the border closure lingered and a labor shortage that already hampered the local economy before the pandemic intensified. Read more
'He's very resilient': Bills LT Dion Dawkins comes back from second bout with Covid-19: “I finally get my feet back under me, and then I get Covid again,” Dawkins said. “…. I'm just thankful that I made it out. I don’t want people to shy away from it, but it’s hard.” Read more
Bills have no players on Covid list for first time since Nov. 2: The Bills activated offensive lineman Cody Ford, cornerback Cam Lewis and practice squad tight end Quintin Morris. Read more
The Editorial Board: Year Two of pandemic cast long shadow over drama in political and sports arenas: The coronavirus pandemic crowded out many other news stories. Read more
Another Voice: Perpetual stress is taking a toll on all of us: The PTSD that we are experiencing as a result of Covid-19 is called Perpetual Traumatic Stress Disorder and it's far from "post," says Jim Milley. Read more