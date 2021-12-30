Covid-19: Erie County sets new record for Covid-19 – again

Dec. 30, 2021

Erie County sets new record for Covid-19 – again

The number of people in Erie County infected with Covid-19 scaled new heights again Wednesday, setting an all-time high for the third day in a row.

The 2,820 confirmed cases, with an overall positivity rate of 20.1%, means over the past week the county has set a new high water mark for daily cases four times.

Over the past seven days, 1% of all county residents tested positive.

Wednesday's numbers don't include results from 224 home test kits reported to the Erie County Department of Health, much less the thousands of other kits flying off store shelves, the results of which weren't reported.

The number of people infected Wednesday topped the 2,252 cases reported Tuesday and the 1,612 announced the day before that, the health department said.

Prior to Dec. 24, the only other time during the pandemic that infections in one day topped 1,000 was the 1,032 reported on Jan. 6, 2021.