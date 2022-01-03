Covid-19: Erie County scales back Covid contact tracing, but it may not be as critical as it was

Jan. 3, 2022

Erie County scales back Covid contact tracing, but it may not be as critical as it was

If you or someone you know tests positive for Covid-19, chances are a contact tracer from Erie County will not be calling you to follow up.

That's a major change from earlier in the pandemic and is largely driven by the surge in the number of cases being driven by the Omicron variant. But it's a change that one expert said makes plenty of sense.

"I’m in the camp where I’m mostly OK with this," said Dr. Thomas Russo, an infectious disease specialist with the University at Buffalo Jacobs School of Medicine and Biomedical Sciences.

As record numbers of new cases flood the county Health Department, county case investigators are refocusing their attention on containing major outbreaks and high-risk populations, not on alerting small groups who may have gathered for a house party.