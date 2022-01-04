Covid-19: Erie County rolls out test-to-stay program for all schools as cases skyrocket

Jan. 4, 2022

Erie County rolls out test-to-stay program for all schools as Covid-19 cases skyrocket

Erie County officials are launching a new test-to-stay program countywide in the ongoing effort to keep children in school, even as the number of Covid-19 cases reaches levels not seen during the pandemic.

Health Commissioner Dr. Gale Burstein announced Tuesday that, following the success of a pilot program in Grand Island schools, Erie County will now work with schools throughout the county to implement a Covid-19-testing program to keep children who might have been exposed to Covid-19 from being sent home to quarantine.

"Yesterday, we finished putting together a protocol and policy that we are going to share with all the schools tomorrow," Burstein said.

The new policy, which parents and many suburban school districts have been requesting, would allow students who test negative through school-supplied rapid tests to remain in school even if they are considered a close contact of an infected individual and would have ordinarily been subjected to quarantine rules.