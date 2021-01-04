Covid-19: Erie County remains orange; state helps nursing homes, threatens hospitals over vaccine delays

Jan. 4, 2021

Erie County remains orange; state helps nursing homes, threatens hospitals over vaccine delays

Erie County Executive Mark C. Poloncarz has been lobbying the state to allow the county to move back from its "orange zone" designation to a "yellow zone" classification, which would allow restaurants to reopen for indoor dining, among other things. But the uptick in Covid-19 cases from the holidays is thwarting that effort.

"I think we had a shot at that until our numbers went up for the last week," Poloncarz said Monday.

The county had seen a three-week decline in the number of new, confirmed coronavirus cases since early December, from 4,295 cases a week down to 3,076. But that changed this past week, when the county saw a 13% uptick.

"We believe that this is part of a post-holiday season surge," Poloncarz said. "We haven't seen a huge surge, which is a good thing."

Among other key news shared at his press briefing:

• Erie County on Monday opened its first vaccination clinic to assist with the vaccination of health care workers.