Covid-19: Erie County reduces quarantine to 7 days for close contacts

Nov. 18, 2021
Erie County reduces quarantine to 7 days for close contacts
The Erie County Health Department has cut the quarantine for unvaccinated people who have close contact with a person who has tested positive for Covid-19 to seven days, down from 10, the health department announced Thursday.
There are some caveats.
First, the person must get a negative Covid-19 test, which can be conducted five days after the suspected Covid-19 exposure. Either PCR or antigen tests can be used, but results from at-home tests will not be accepted.
Also, the person must not have any symptoms.
