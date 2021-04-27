Covid-19: Erie County partners with breweries for pop-up vaccine clinics

April 27, 2021
Shot and a beer: Erie County partners with breweries for pop-up vaccine clinics
As demand for the Covid-19 vaccine continues to fall, the county is taking a new approach.
It's offering free beer.
It's not quite a government handout. Local breweries are partnering with the county Health Department to host pop-up vaccination clinics next to their taprooms.
Get a shot – the Moderna kind, not the alcoholic kind – and get a free drink on the house.
Actually, it's two free drinks since people would be receiving the Moderna vaccine, which requires the inoculated to return for a second dose four weeks later in order to be fully protected.
The county's new "Shot and Chaser" program is the latest sign of how the vaccine script has been flipped in a few short weeks, from not having enough vaccine to meet demand to now actively shopping the vaccine to breweries, schools and churches in an urgent effort to get more people vaccinated against the virus.
PREVIOUS COVERAGE
The latest map and statistics: Covid-19 statistics from state and county departments of health, as well as new data from The New York Times' national Covid-19 tracking project. Read more
State will accept walk-ins for vaccinations starting Thursday: Demand has been dropping for Covid-19 vaccines at state-run sites. Read more
Covid-19 cases, hospitalizations down across Western New York: Western New York’s Covid-19 metrics are again improving, with daily new cases falling to their lowest point in a month on Monday. Read more
Judge orders state Health Department to revisit 3 feet vs. 6 feet in schools: The judge wants a response by Friday on whether the department will "insist on the distinction between 6 and 3 feet" social distancing in middle and high schools. Read more
103.3 The Edge radio host Ted Shredd hospitalized with Covid-19: “You don’t want to be where I am now," Shredd said. "Take it serious and get vaccinated.” Read more
The Editorial Board: U.S. stockpile of vaccines can help Canada tame Covid and reopen border: The abundance of our country’s stockpile – hundreds of millions of doses of AstraZeneca – means we can provide immense help to other nations. Read more
Have thoughts on this newsletter? Email feedback@buffnews.com.