Covid-19: Erie County partners with breweries for pop-up vaccine clinics

April 27, 2021

Shot and a beer: Erie County partners with breweries for pop-up vaccine clinics

As demand for the Covid-19 vaccine continues to fall, the county is taking a new approach.

It's offering free beer.

It's not quite a government handout. Local breweries are partnering with the county Health Department to host pop-up vaccination clinics next to their taprooms.

Get a shot – the Moderna kind, not the alcoholic kind – and get a free drink on the house.

Actually, it's two free drinks since people would be receiving the Moderna vaccine, which requires the inoculated to return for a second dose four weeks later in order to be fully protected.