Covid-19: Erie County now labeled 'moderate transmission' area
  • Updated
June 1, 2021

What a difference a month makes.

Five weeks ago, Erie County was pushing 250 new, positive Covid-19 cases a week for every 100,000 residents.

As of the last week, that number had fallen to 35. Last week's case total was the lowest Erie County has seen since August. And what's happening in Erie County reflects a broader pattern of improvement, though not all improvements are happening as swiftly.

The positive test rate for all of Western New York has also dropped to its lowest level since mid-August, according to state data released Tuesday. The five-county region's positivity rate, which measures how many Covid tests come back positive on a seven-day rolling average, fell to 1%, Gov. Andrew Cuomo's office announced.

