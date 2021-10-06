Covid-19: Erie County leaders wonder 'When is it over?'

Oct. 6, 2021
Covid-19 prompts Erie County leaders to wonder 'When is it over?'
Local leaders are giving voice to a sense of restlessness as the news regarding Covid-19 starts to feel a bit recycled.
"When is it over?" said Erie County Legislature Minority Leader Joseph Lorigo, at a recent meeting. "When are we through the worst and onto the phase of living with it?"
"I wish I had a crystal ball," responded county Health Commissioner Dr. Gale Burstein.
In recent weeks, many overarching patterns remain unchanged. Overall cases are still rising, thanks to the Delta variant, but not as quickly as before. Hospitalizations and deaths remain elevated, after a steep August climb, but have leveled off and remain well below where we were in the winter and spring. Vaccination rates are rising at an unhurried pace.
