Covid-19: Erie County kids, teens make up majority of positive tests as vaccines protect older adults

June 8, 2021

Erie County kids, teens make up majority of positive Covid-19 tests as vaccines protect older adults

The positive impact of the Covid-19 vaccine in Erie County is evident when you look at the ages of people who are testing positive now.

It's kids and teens.

Unlike the early days of the health crisis, when it was older adults and seniors who were testing positive most often – or even months later in early spring, when it was adults in their 20s and 30s who tested positive in the greatest numbers – the group most at risk now are those in the 10 to 19 age group.

Last week, 35 children and teens in this age range tested positive for the virus – more than any other age group, according to data released Tuesday by the Erie County Health Department.

Another 17 children under the age of 10 also tested positive.