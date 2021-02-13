Covid-19: Erie County: Hospitals will be given vaccines to give to patients with comorbidities

The Health Department consulted with "local infectious disease and medical experts" on how best to get the new allocation of vaccines to the people who need it the most and decided to distribute the vaccines to the hospitals directly.

"Hospitals will evaluate inpatients during their hospital stay and vaccinate those who are most at-risk due to one or more comorbidities. Hospitals will also identify outpatients with significant comorbidities, such as those accessing specialty clinics, and offer them Covid-19 vaccine," a statement from the Health Department said.

The county does not know yet how many vaccines it will be receiving from the state for people with comorbidities.