Covid-19: Erie County hospitalizations and positive rates no longer falling

March 16, 2021

Erie County hospitalizations and Covid-19 rates no longer falling

The Western New York region's Covid-19 positive test rates and hospitalization levels had been steadily falling since mid-January.

But over the past week or so, that downhill slope has leveled off, even risen slightly.

Erie County, the region's population center, has had five days in row of Covid-19 hospitalizations ranging from 132 to 133 patients, bucking the trend of gradual hospitalization declines earlier in the month. The greater region shows a similar hospitalization pattern.

Meanwhile, the county's weekly positive test rate has hovered between 3.5% and 3.6% for the past three weeks. Technically, fewer people are testing positive, but the number of residents getting tested has also fallen by more than 6,900 residents over the past two weeks, leading county leaders to worry that there are more Covid-19 infections than just those confirmed by testing.