Covid-19: Erie County hits record for daily Covid cases, filling hospitals

Nov. 24, 2021

Erie County hits record for daily Covid cases, filling hospitals

An all-time worst record for Covid-19 was reached Tuesday.

Erie County recorded 878 new cases, the highest one-day total since the beginning of the pandemic in March 2020, Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz announced Wednesday.

The number of positive cases and hospitalizations has steadily risen over the last month, prompting Poloncarz to reinstate a mask mandate this week for restaurants, bars, grocery stores and other establishments.

"This is not the Thanksgiving we thought it would be," Poloncarz said as he again pleaded with people to wear masks, get vaccinated and stay home if they are sick.

The positivity rate was 11%, and the 4,693 cases over the last week was also a record number over a seven-day period.