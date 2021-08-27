Covid-19: Erie County health commissioner alarmed by rising Covid-19 cases

Aug. 27, 2021
Erie County health commissioner alarmed by rising Covid-19 cases
The Erie County health commissioner Friday expressed alarm about rising Covid-19 cases in the county.
During a virtual interactive meeting with reporters, Dr. Gale Burstein said case numbers should be lower considering the wide availability of the Covid-19 vaccine and the fact that we are still in the warm weather season.
What is different today, as compared to a year ago, Burstein said is that the Covid-19 vaccine has been available since the beginning of December 2020.
"What's also different today is we have much higher numbers just in terms of Covid-19 cases and people admitted to the hospital with Covid-19," Burstein said.
"So, we're really not in a great place with Covid-19, and we're really worried, because it's the summer and SARS-CoV-2 is a seasonal virus. We should be seeing low numbers right now, just like we did last year, and we're seeing very high numbers right now," she added.
