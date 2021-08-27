Covid-19: Erie County health commissioner alarmed by rising Covid-19 cases

Aug. 27, 2021

Erie County health commissioner alarmed by rising Covid-19 cases

The Erie County health commissioner Friday expressed alarm about rising Covid-19 cases in the county.

During a virtual interactive meeting with reporters, Dr. Gale Burstein said case numbers should be lower considering the wide availability of the Covid-19 vaccine and the fact that we are still in the warm weather season.

What is different today, as compared to a year ago, Burstein said is that the Covid-19 vaccine has been available since the beginning of December 2020.

"What's also different today is we have much higher numbers just in terms of Covid-19 cases and people admitted to the hospital with Covid-19," Burstein said.