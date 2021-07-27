Covid-19: Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz: 'We're not out of this pandemic'

July 27, 2021

Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz: 'We're not out of this pandemic'

In the past six weeks, the seven-day total of new confirmed cases of Covid-19 in Erie County has gone from 45 to 298.

The seven-day positivity rate for the Western New York region – the percentage of Covid-19 tests coming back positive – has creeped up to over 2%.

Hospitalizations in Western New York hospitals, which were at an all time low of 10 just a few weeks ago, are up to 38 patients.

The numbers are still much lower than they were in winter and the spread is nowhere near what large swaths of the nation's Southeast and Midwest are currently experiencing.

There is no mistaking it, Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz said Tuesday in an update to the public: "We're not out of this pandemic."

