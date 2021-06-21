Covid-19: Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz unveils plans to spend federal stimulus money

June 21, 2021
Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz unveils plans to spend federal stimulus money
The largest influx in government funding Erie County has ever seen would transform the county, from its parks to county buildings to the sewer system, under Erie County Executive Mark C. Poloncarz's plan for spending federal pandemic aid.
"Our goal is to invest in community assets and at the same time put people to work," Poloncarz said during a news conference Monday.
Poloncarz laid out how he would spend $123.7 million, which includes $89.22 million from the federal American Rescue Plan, as well as $34.4 million in state funding that was threatened, then restored this year.
"This is the largest one-time investment this county has ever seen," Poloncarz said.
Poloncarz calls his proposal the RENEW plan, for Reinvest in Erie's Neighborhoods and Employ our Workforce.
"We're going to put people to work, hundreds of people," Poloncarz said at a news conference at the Buffalo and Erie County Botanical Gardens.
