Covid-19: Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz unveils plans to spend federal stimulus money

Judge rules in favor of Lancaster schools in mask case: Maria and Willard Hunter, whose children suffered asthma attacks in school June 7, were seeking a preliminary injunction requiring the district to allow their children to go maskless without a physician's note. Read more

Rachel Scharf graduates: From a stuffed bear to a cap and gown – 'It's just crazy how it all went so fast': Rachel has come a long way just this school year, from learning fully remotely at home because of the Covid-19 pandemic until mid-January, to returning to school a couple of days a week and, finally, attending in-person full time the last six weeks of school. Read more