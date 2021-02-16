Covid-19: Erie County encouraged by signs that vaccine logjam could be breaking

Feb. 16, 2021
Erie County encouraged by signs that vaccine logjam could be breaking
Covid-19 vaccine shortages may still grip this region for the next few weeks, but new information has led Erie County to advance plans to convert the Buffalo Niagara Convention Center into a 24-hour mass vaccination clinic that could administer shots to more than 3,000 people a day.
The forward-looking plans to convert the convention center into a round-the-clock vaccination site is the result of new information provided by the state and federal government, Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz said. He referenced a meeting President Biden had with governors Monday, assuring them that the federal government intends to have 300 million Americans fully vaccinated by the end of June.
"This is not something that's going to open immediately," Poloncarz said, "but it is something that, we believe, hopefully within a month, we'll have a super mass vaccination site open at the convention center, with a combination of the county and the state working together with the National Guard."
The plan for a mass vaccination site in Erie County came amid other signs that the shortages of vaccines that have made it difficult for eligible patients to get appointments could start to ease in the weeks ahead.
PREVIOUS COVERAGE
The latest map and statistics: Covid-19 statistics from state and county departments of health, as well as new data from The New York Times' national Covid-19 tracking project. Read more
OSHA investigating Covid-19 death of Buffalo man who worked at two nursing homes: Adrienne K. Johnson, 60, a full-time cook at Williamsville Suburban and part-time kitchen worker at Terrace View Long Term Care, died Dec. 20, four days after testing positive for Covid-19. The U.S. Occupational Safety and Health Administration launched an investigation into his death after it learned about it from a Buffalo News story. Read more
Hotel Henry will close, the victim of a 'pandemic body blow': "The pandemic body blow to our community was overwhelming for Henry," co-owner Dennis Murphy said. "That was the summary of it." Read more
Jericho Road to get vaccines directly from federal government: Jericho Road Community Health Center will be one of the first 250 health centers in the country to receive a direct allocation of Covid-19 vaccine doses from the federal government. Read more
Pace of Covid-19 vaccination jumps nearly 50% in Western New York: Over the seven-day period ending Monday, average daily vaccinations increased to 5,656 – or roughly enough, at current rates, to immunize every adult in the region within a year. Read more
Covid-19 court case heats up over mask mandate at Orchard Park gym: The court fight over pandemic restrictions has escalated between the state and Athletes Unleashed owner Robert Dinero. Read more
Parents to rally Sunday for full school reopening: Parents and supporters of fully opening schools will hold a rally at 2 p.m. Sunday in front of the Rath Building in conjunction with rallies being held nationwide demanding the full and immediate opening of schools. Read more
Kim Pegula expects limited number of fans to start Bills season but optimistic for more: "I do think the vaccine, the testing piece will be a critical role into how fans get back into the stadium and whether or not it will be full capacity," Pegula said. Read more
St. Bonaventure men's basketball schedule continues to shift: The St. Bonaventure University men's basketball team's schedule has shifted once again, as a result of Covid-19 issues in opposing programs. Read more
The Editorial Board: Rising availability of vaccines points the way toward a better summer: "Caution remains essential as the virus still infects some 400 people a day in the region, but there is finally room for cautious optimism," writes The News' Editorial Board. Read more