Covid-19: Erie County encouraged by signs that vaccine logjam could be breaking

Feb. 16, 2021

Erie County encouraged by signs that vaccine logjam could be breaking

Covid-19 vaccine shortages may still grip this region for the next few weeks, but new information has led Erie County to advance plans to convert the Buffalo Niagara Convention Center into a 24-hour mass vaccination clinic that could administer shots to more than 3,000 people a day.

The forward-looking plans to convert the convention center into a round-the-clock vaccination site is the result of new information provided by the state and federal government, Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz said. He referenced a meeting President Biden had with governors Monday, assuring them that the federal government intends to have 300 million Americans fully vaccinated by the end of June.

"This is not something that's going to open immediately," Poloncarz said, "but it is something that, we believe, hopefully within a month, we'll have a super mass vaccination site open at the convention center, with a combination of the county and the state working together with the National Guard."