Covid-19: Erie County communities begin distributing Covid-19 test kits

Jan. 8, 2022

Erie County communities begin distributing Covid-19 test kits

Communities across Erie County are preparing to hand out out thousands of free Covid-19 test kits over the next several days.

Towns, villages and cities are distributing their share of the 40,000 Covid-19 at-home antigen test kits that they received from the county. Each box contains two tests, for a total of about 80,000 tests.

Households are limited to two boxes each, which is equivalent to four tests. The number of kits each municipality received was determined by population size. Some of those distributions happened on Saturday.

“This is not a one-and-done event,” said County Executive Mark Poloncarz. “My administration and the Health Department are committed to providing additional testing supplies and PPE to our residents to support public health and safety, especially for residents in our county who are most vulnerable to Covid-19 infection.”