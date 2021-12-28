Covid-19: Erie County: Cloth, surgical masks might not be good enough to fight Omicron

Dec. 28, 2021

Erie County: Cloth, surgical masks might not be good enough to fight Omicron

For almost two years, people around the world have been told that one of the most effective ways to fight the spread of Covid-19 is to wear a mask. It didn't matter if it was cloth or paper. What mattered was that they were worn.

But now it turns out that public health experts believe any old mask might not be good enough to slow the spread of Covid-19.

Blame Omicron.

Erie County officials say that to protect against the highly contagious new variant of the virus, people should wear "a high quality mask" such as a KN95 mask.