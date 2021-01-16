Covid-19: Erie County cancels Covid-19 vaccination clinics because of dose shortage

A total of 3,695 people who had appointments to get vaccinated at Erie Community College campuses Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday will be affected, the county Health Department said. They will be offered future appointments once a supply is secured.

The cancellations were prompted by New York State notifying the county Friday night that its vaccine allocation will be dramatically reduced from the expected amount. The state reduction was prompted by the federal government allocating 50,000 fewer doses of vaccine to the state than it had received in prior weeks.

“Going forward, we have to assume that there will be extremely limited vaccine availability until supply can keep up with demand,” said county Health Commissioner Dr. Gale Burstein.