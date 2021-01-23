Covid-19: Erie County bars, restaurants file lawsuit to end 10 p.m. curfew

The Editorial Board: Cuomo is right to seek federal aid to ease budgetary pain caused by Covid: “A once-in-a-century global pandemic has battered our state’s economy. The federal government, under the previous administration, had an uneven – and sometimes incompetent – response to controlling Covid-19. New York, which is a yearly donor state to the federal treasury, deserves every dollar it can get in federal aid in order to rebound after a year of calamity.” Read more