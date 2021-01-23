Covid-19: Erie County bars, restaurants file lawsuit to end 10 p.m. curfew

Jan. 23, 2021
Erie County bars, restaurants file suit to end 10 p.m. curfew
The owners of more than 80 bars and restaurants in Erie County filed a lawsuit Friday that seeks to wipe out the state-ordered, pandemic-related 10 p.m. closing time.
Some of the plaintiffs are even holding out hope a judge might issue a temporary ruling this weekend that would give them time to drum up more customers during the Bills Sunday night appearance in the AFC championship game.
The lawsuit challenges an order issued by Gov. Andrew Cuomo, which went into effect statewide Nov. 13, that requires bars, restaurants and any other entity licensed by the State Liquor Authority to close between 10 p.m. and 5 a.m. The order also limited the businesses to curbside, food-only pickup after that time. The closure time also applied to gyms.
Discover how leaders at Towne Auto Group, Roswell Park Comprehensive Cancer Center, Independent Health and Endeavor Western New York are fostering cultures to keep their businesses thriving in both the short and long term. Read more >>
Prospectus 2021 Roundtable Series | Sponsored
PREVIOUS COVERAGE
The latest map and statistics: Covid-19 statistics from state and county departments of health, as well as new data from The New York Times' national Covid-19 tracking project. Read more
Pop-up Covid-19 vaccine clinic opens Monday at Buffalo church: The clinic is part of a statewide effort to expand access to the vaccine in Black and Latino communities that have been hit hard by the virus, according to governor's office. Read more
Covid-19 outbreaks in state prisons prompt calls, lawsuit for releasing vulnerable inmates: Some 3,556 inmates have been released early due to the pandemic, including 791 who had their low-level parole violations canceled and 2,753 who were within 90 days of their approved release date for non-violent, non-sex offenses. Read more
Buffalo Business Blitz prepares to award funds: Plans call for awarding about 175 grants of $2,500 each to small businesses hardest hit by the Covid-19 pandemic. Read more
Josh Allen's dad to miss AFC championship game as he recovers from Covid, pneumonia: Joel Allen is recovering from the coronavirus and a bout with pneumonia that landed him in the hospital this month, according to the Los Angeles Times. Read more
The Editorial Board: Cuomo is right to seek federal aid to ease budgetary pain caused by Covid: “A once-in-a-century global pandemic has battered our state’s economy. The federal government, under the previous administration, had an uneven – and sometimes incompetent – response to controlling Covid-19. New York, which is a yearly donor state to the federal treasury, deserves every dollar it can get in federal aid in order to rebound after a year of calamity.” Read more
Have thoughts on this newsletter? Email feedback@buffnews.com.