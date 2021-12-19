Covid-19: Erie County balks at expensive effort to distribute at-home tests

Dec. 19, 2021
Erie County balks at expensive effort to distribute at-home Covid-19 tests
With public health officials bracing for another spike in Covid-19 cases as people gather for Christmas and the New Year, the push for greater access to at-home testing is gaining steam.
On Thursday, the Erie County Legislature debated the merits of requiring the county Health Department to distribute free at-home tests, similar to what is being done in Monroe County, the Province of Ontario and several other states.
The same day, Gov. Kathy Hochul stated that New York would begin making free at-home Covid-19 tests available to residents across the state. New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio also announced that the city will be distributing 500,000 of the at-home tests to cope with a likely surge after the holidays. Monroe County is distributing 750,000 of these tests.
Erie County's Republican-supported minority caucus pushed a resolution Thursday directing the administration of County Executive Mark Poloncarz to make a large purchase of over-the-counter rapid tests and establish at least 15 distribution sites for people to pick up free test kits.
"Providing access to a test where somebody can have an answer within 15 minutes on whether or not they're safe and healthy enough to go to a family gathering for the holidays and into the New Year's, I think it's the whole purpose why we got federal funds," said Legislator Chris Greene, R-Clarence.
