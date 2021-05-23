Covid-19: End of pandemic 'close' as virus morphs to 'endemic,' UB expert says

May 23, 2021
End of pandemic 'close' as Covid-19 morphs to 'endemic,' UB expert says
Life is returning to a pre-pandemic normal for thousands of vaccinated Western New Yorkers. But Dr. Thomas Russo, the chief of infectious diseases at the University at Buffalo's Jacobs School of Medicine and Biomedical Sciences, cautions that the pandemic isn’t over.
Millions of Americans are still unvaccinated. Major Covid-19 outbreaks rage around the world. And even as regional infection and fatality figures plummet, there’s a strong scientific consensus that the SARS-CoV-2 virus is likely here to stay – perhaps on a seasonal cycle, like the flu.
“The pandemic is not quite over yet, though we’re getting close,” Russo said. “In Western New York and in most of the state, we’re beginning to leave the pandemic stage. Now we’re entering the endemic phase: a percolating background noise of cases.”
