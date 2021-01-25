Covid-19: Elective surgery ban lifted; other restrictions could be loosened this week

Jan. 25, 2021
Cuomo: Elective surgery ban lifted; other Covid-19 restrictions could be loosened this week
Lifting the ban on elective surgeries at Erie County hospitals could be just the start of a loosening of pandemic-related economic restrictions now that the region's rate of Covid-19 infections has fallen from an all-time high earlier this month.
The relaxed restrictions could be announced as soon as Wednesday, Gov. Andrew Cuomo said Monday.
The governor said he expects to announce "adjustments" to the restrictions Wednesday, most likely those related to rules that fall under the state's color-coded microcluster zones.
Cuomo announced an end to the elective surgery ban Monday during a briefing at Roswell Park Comprehensive Cancer Center. The ban on elective surgeries went into effect Dec. 4.
Cuomo signaled that the state would loosen restrictions after noting improved metrics related to the spread of Covid-19 across New York State.
