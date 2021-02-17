Covid-19: Efforts intensify to boost Covid-19 vaccinations in Buffalo

Feb. 17, 2021
Efforts intensify to boost Covid-19 vaccinations in Buffalo
A vaccination site will be set up on Buffalo's East Side as efforts ramp up to reach neighborhoods with higher infection rates and more hesitancy toward getting the Covid-19 vaccine.
About 1,000 people per day are to be vaccinated at the Delavan-Grider Community Center beginning March 3, Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo said Wednesday.
The governor also announced that a pop-up vaccination center will be located at Native American Community Services, 1005 Grant St.
Wednesday's announcements came a day after Erie County announced plans to convert the Buffalo Niagara Convention Center into a 24-hour mass vaccination clinic that could administer shots to more than 3,000 people a day. Opening that county site, which won't happen until March or April, depends on an expected influx of vaccine doses as spring arrives.
Both initiatives are part of state and county efforts to expand access to vaccines as the federal government boosts the number of doses it is sending to states.
