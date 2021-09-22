Covid-19: ECMC to restrict new patient admissions due to staff vaccine mandate

Sept. 22, 2021
ECMC to restrict new patient admissions due to staff vaccine mandate
Erie County Medical Center, which houses the top-level trauma center in Western New York, expects to lose about 400 hospital workers next week due to the new state vaccination mandate at a time when it's seeing record numbers of patient admissions.
And that will mean longer emergency room wait times – up to eight hours some days – and the hospital admitting fewer patients.
Other hospitals are facing similar pressures.
"The mandate hits all of us, so we’re all in the same boat in this situation," ECMC Chief Operating Officer Andrew L. Davis said.
The state's vaccine mandate, which goes into effect Monday, isn't the only thing hurting hospital capacity for patient care. Nursing homes, rehabilitation centers and care facilities for those with developmental disabilities all are experiencing capacity and staffing limitations. That means some patients, who could be discharged and transferred to lower level care facilities, continue to occupy hospital beds that they otherwise would not.
Covid-19 cases and high numbers of trauma cases are also stressing hospital capacity, Davis said.
