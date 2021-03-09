Covid-19: Does Cuomo's latest expansion of vaccine eligibility make things better – or worse?

March 9, 2021
Does Cuomo's latest expansion of vaccine eligibility make things better – or worse?
Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo's unexpected decision Tuesday to expand the pool of people who will be eligible to get Covid-19 vaccinations fits neatly into the reaction pattern regarding the pandemic that has played out repeatedly in recent weeks:
Cautious optimism, tempered with worry.
Some people in the health field said Cuomo's move to make the vaccine available to people ages 60 to 64 and many government workers was timely, because the supply of vaccines is flowing better than it ever has.
“The supply’s still somewhat constrained, but it does appear to be improving," said Dr. Thomas Madejski, an Orleans County physician whose office received 300 doses this week, its first shipment ever.
