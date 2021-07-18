Covid-19: Do we need to worry about a 'pandemic of the unvaccinated'?

July 18, 2021
Pandemic Lessons: Do we need to worry about a 'pandemic of the unvaccinated'?
Outside the White House last week, President Biden told a reporter, “Look, the only pandemic we have is among the unvaccinated.”
Biden was answering a question about disinformation spread on Facebook and other social media platforms, and his point was that half-truths and lies are stopping people from getting vaccinated. But does his blanket statement – which suggests the unvaccinated are at steep risk, and which is widely echoed by infectious disease experts – apply here in Western New York?
At a glance, our Covid-19 numbers look good. Really good, if you consider the big picture, even as the daily case count locally – and in most places nationally – creeps higher. But we’ve done better, and the upward trend is the opposite of what it takes to actually exit the pandemic.
In this week’s “Pandemic Lessons,” we explore how concerned we should be about the uptick, and what we can do about it.
PREVIOUS COVERAGE
The latest map and statistics: Covid-19 statistics from state and county departments of health, as well as new data from the New York Times' national Covid-19 tracking project. Read more
Canada could require Covid-19 tests of vaccinated Americans driving through border: The short drive to southern Ontario could turn out to be both complicated and expensive. Read more
Cuomo urges 'shots in arms' as percent of positive Covid-19 cases ticks upward: The percentages of people testing positive for Covid-19 in Western New York and across the state have ticked up over the last three days. Read more
Have thoughts on this newsletter? Email feedback@buffnews.com.