Covid-19: Do we need to worry about a 'pandemic of the unvaccinated'?

July 18, 2021

Pandemic Lessons: Do we need to worry about a 'pandemic of the unvaccinated'?

Outside the White House last week, President Biden told a reporter, “Look, the only pandemic we have is among the unvaccinated.”

Biden was answering a question about disinformation spread on Facebook and other social media platforms, and his point was that half-truths and lies are stopping people from getting vaccinated. But does his blanket statement – which suggests the unvaccinated are at steep risk, and which is widely echoed by infectious disease experts – apply here in Western New York?

At a glance, our Covid-19 numbers look good. Really good, if you consider the big picture, even as the daily case count locally – and in most places nationally – creeps higher. But we’ve done better, and the upward trend is the opposite of what it takes to actually exit the pandemic.