Covid-19: Discount Diva: As mom and pop stores struggle, don't forget to check in on them

March 20, 2021
Discount Diva: As mom and pop stores struggle, don't forget to check in on them
When the Treehouse Toy Store announced earlier this month that it would close after 25 years, it hit a lot of Buffalonians right in the heart.
The beloved store didn't attribute the closing to the Covid-19 recession, but said the challenges the pandemic poses hastened its decision.
The day after the announcement went out, there was a line of customers out the door waiting to get in. The store was flooded with people saying teary goodbyes (and taking advantage of the 15% going-out-of-business discounts).
While co-owner Gaetana Schueckler said it wasn't the case for her store, she said the phenomenon of "it's-too-late-now" support that stores receive once they announce they're closing is akin to how people react when they find out a loved one is dying.
"It's, 'If I only I would’ve known they were sick, I would've reached out more. I would've checked in on them,'" she said. "You have to assume the past year has taken a toll on a lot of people individually and business-wise, and you just gotta check in."
