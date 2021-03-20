Covid-19: Discount Diva: As mom and pop stores struggle, don't forget to check in on them

March 20, 2021

Discount Diva: As mom and pop stores struggle, don't forget to check in on them

When the Treehouse Toy Store announced earlier this month that it would close after 25 years, it hit a lot of Buffalonians right in the heart.

The beloved store didn't attribute the closing to the Covid-19 recession, but said the challenges the pandemic poses hastened its decision.

The day after the announcement went out, there was a line of customers out the door waiting to get in. The store was flooded with people saying teary goodbyes (and taking advantage of the 15% going-out-of-business discounts).

While co-owner Gaetana Schueckler said it wasn't the case for her store, she said the phenomenon of "it's-too-late-now" support that stores receive once they announce they're closing is akin to how people react when they find out a loved one is dying.