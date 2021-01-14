Covid-19: Dining curfew hits Bills fans: Kick off at 8:15. Kick out from restaurants at 10.

Jan. 14, 2021
Dining curfew hits Bills fans: Kick off at 8:15. Kick out from restaurants at 10.
The state’s decision to keep the rule in effect means restaurants and bars will have to kick out customers well before the end of the Baltimore Ravens game, which starts at 8:15 p.m. and won't end until 11:30 or later.
So restaurant owners remain frustrated, despite a State Supreme Court ruling this week that prompted Albany to allow all restaurants in Erie County and other “orange zones” to reopen for indoor dining with limited capacity.
"With the game, you can't get an 8 o'clock reservation and throw the person out at 10. You can't feed people nice in two hours,” said Russell Salvatore, the veteran restaurateur, who won't reopen his Russell's Steaks, Chops and More dining room until Wednesday as he lines up employees and inventory.
Local business owners and officials had asked the Cuomo administration to ease the curfew for Saturday’s prime-time divisional playoff game.
But a state Health Department spokesman told The Buffalo News the state is keeping the curfew in effect as a Covid-19 safety precaution.
