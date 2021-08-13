Covid-19: Delta variant reigns in WNY but vaccines have blunted the impact

Aug. 13, 2021

Delta variant reigns in WNY but vaccines have blunted the impact

All but one positive Covid-19 test sample sequenced this week from Erie County turned out to be the Delta variant, a strain wreaking havoc in several Southern states and regions across the country where vaccination rates remain low.

“I’m not remotely surprised,” said Dr. John Sellick Jr., an epidemiologist who oversees infectious disease control at Kaleida Health and the Buffalo Veterans Affairs Western New York Health System.

The findings are the strongest sign yet that the highly contagious variant that has filled hospitals in Arkansas, Florida and Texas is the main reason for new Covid-19 infections in Western New York.

Sellick cautioned, however, that higher vaccination rates here, particularly among those older and most vulnerable, will likely blunt the damage Delta can cause.

