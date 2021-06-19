 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Covid-19: Delta variant of virus found in Erie County, UB scientists say
0 comments

Covid-19: Delta variant of virus found in Erie County, UB scientists say

  • Updated
  • 0
Support this work for $1 a month

June 19, 2021

Delta variant of Covid-19 found in Erie County, UB scientists say

Scientists from the University at Buffalo have discovered the highly contagious delta variant of Covid-19 in a sample from Erie County, Ellen Goldbaum, news content manager for medicine in University Communications reported.

The sample in question was taken last month, according to the report. UB’s New York State Center of Excellence in Bioinformatics and Life Sciences has been performing genomic sequencing of Covid-19 samples.

“I would predict we will see more of it in more recent samples,” said Jennifer Surtees, co-director of the Genome, Environment and Microbiome Community of Excellence and an associate professor of biochemistry at UB’s Jacobs School of Medicine and Biomedical Sciences.

READ MORE

PREVIOUS COVERAGE

The latest map and statistics: Covid-19 statistics from state and county departments of health, as well as new data from the New York Times' national Covid-19 tracking project. Read more

Sen. Charles Schumer presses Canadian ambassador on border closure: Senate Majority Leader Charles E. Schumer said Saturday that he called Canada's ambassador to the United States a day earlier with a stern message: that Canada is making a huge mistake in insisting that its border with the U.S. remain closed to nonessential travel through July 21. Read more

Have thoughts on this newsletter? Email feedback@buffnews.com.

0 comments

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News