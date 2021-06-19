Covid-19: Delta variant of virus found in Erie County, UB scientists say

June 19, 2021
Delta variant of Covid-19 found in Erie County, UB scientists say
Scientists from the University at Buffalo have discovered the highly contagious delta variant of Covid-19 in a sample from Erie County, Ellen Goldbaum, news content manager for medicine in University Communications reported.
The sample in question was taken last month, according to the report. UB’s New York State Center of Excellence in Bioinformatics and Life Sciences has been performing genomic sequencing of Covid-19 samples.
“I would predict we will see more of it in more recent samples,” said Jennifer Surtees, co-director of the Genome, Environment and Microbiome Community of Excellence and an associate professor of biochemistry at UB’s Jacobs School of Medicine and Biomedical Sciences.
